By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hope you were able to get some time outdoors yesterday! Today isn’t too bad, just a bit more in the way of clouds. We’ll say partly to mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 70s. Some spotty drizzle can’t be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. In addition to being a bit warmer, you’ll notice the humidity up as well.

As a weak cold front approaches tonight, there will be a slight chance for a shower, mainly overnight. Temps are a bit milder with lows in the 60s. For Monday, a cloudy start gives way to gradual clearing into the afternoon. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with temps around 80. While humidity will be high to start, you’ll notice it becoming more comfortable as the day wears on.

This sets the stage for a fall preview come Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine, a nice breeze, and temps in the upper 60s. High pressure keeps us dry through at least Thursday, as the tropics continue to be extremely active. It you’re headed to the beach over the next few days, there is a high rip current risk.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

