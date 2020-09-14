Located in northern Manhattan between Inwood and Harlem is Washington Heights.
Get there via 1, A or C trains.
Today, with over 70% of the population Hispanic and Latino, Washington heights has been dubbed “Little Dominican Republic.”
The Dominican community is a major force in New York City, and Washington Heights acts as the center for Dominican culture in the United States.
Here are just a few notable residents:
- Alex Rodriguez
- Dania Jissel Ramirez
- Manny Ramirez
- Rod Carew
- Hex Hector
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Knox Martin
- Karina Pasian
- Cardi B
Looking for authentic Dominican food? It’s here, and some the restaurants have been around Washington Heights for decades.
Did you know the Hispanic Society of America is home to the largest collection of El Greco and Goya outside Museo del Prado? And Boricua College was designed to serve the higher education needs of Puerto Ricans and other Hispanics.
All this in Washington Heights, Manhattan.