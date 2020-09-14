NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s now official.
For all those folks who wanted J-Lo and A-Rod to become the next owners of the Mets, that’s not going to happen.
Instead, it’s Steve Cohen.
The official announcement was made Monday afternoon, and some Met fans may be jumping for joy: The Sterling Partners have signed an agreement with Cohen to transfer majority ownership of the organization – 95% to be exact – in a $2.35 billion deal.
Sterling Partners sign agreement with Steve Cohen. #Mets pic.twitter.com/ogzUcLFkeQ
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 14, 2020
According to a source, the deal does not include SNY.
After having his initial bid hit a snag six months ago, the 64-year-old hedge fund billionaire is on the brink of ownership. He still needs to be approved by 23 of the 29 MLB owners in November.
The Wilpons have been majority owners since 2002.
“I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets,” Cohen said in a statement.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.