Above 96th Street between Fifth Avenue and the Harlem River is East Harlem, also known as Spanish Harlem, or El Barrio.

Get there via the 4, 5, 6 or Q train.

Although diverse with residents hailing from El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Cuba. It’s known for having one of the highest populations of Puerto Ricans in the city.

Since the ’90s, there has been an influx of Mexicans moving to the area, giving birth to Little Mexico.

From bakeries and panaderias to restaurants and street food, if you are in the mood for Mexican, this is the place to be.

Here are just a few of many notable residents.

Julia de Burgos Garcia

Machito

Marc Anthony

Soraida Martinez

Joe Bataan

Tito Puente

Frank Bonilla

Lillian Lopez

Piri Thomas

Did you know the neighborhood is home to Metropolis, a television studio where BET’s 106 and Park and Chapelle’s Show was produced.

And from the music of Carlos Santana to Bob Dylan and Elton John, Spanish Harlem makes the cut!

All this in East Harlem, Manhattan.