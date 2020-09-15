NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing two men inside a Queens deli.
The violent robbery was caught on camera shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday inside MSK Deli on 164th Street in Jamaica Hills.
Police said the suspect walked into the store with a knife and stabbed a 67-year-old man in the chest, head and abdomen.
He then allegedly stabbed another 67-year-old man in the chest and back.
Police said the suspect made off with $400 from the register.
He was last seen heading north on 164th Street.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
