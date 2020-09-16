Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Museum will sell 12 works of art to help ease financial pressure.
The paintings will be auctioned at Christies on Oct. 15 in a sale of old masters, including a painting by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot.
The Brooklyn Museum said the money will help pay for the care of its collection.
Museum officials said parting with any artwork can be painful. Cultural arts institutions have been hit hard financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.
