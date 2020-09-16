Comments
Hazy sunshine prevails again today. As for temperatures, they’ll be running a little warmer: low 70s.
Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and not quite as chilly. Temps in the city will fall into the low 60s with 50s inland.
Tomorrow will be a partly sunny day with perhaps a late day or evening shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
On Friday we’re expecting mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and a chance of showers, but the focus of the activity will be south of the city. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs in the 60s.