NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and several others are injured after a fire truck collided with an ambulance in Brooklyn.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said the ambulance was on Throop Avenue heading toward Woodhull Hospital, which is only a block away. The fire truck was on Myrtle rushing to a fire on Willoughby Avenue.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, it appears the fire truck crashed into the side of the ambulance. The ambulance turned on its side and crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light.

Police say the ambulance was transporting a 59-year-old man suffering an apparent heart attack. He died in the crash.

Loved ones say his 35-year-old sister rode with him for support and is now in a coma.

The family only found out what happened when she didn’t respond to any text messages or phone calls from her husband. So they tracked her phone’s location and went to the scene.

“I can’t even explain to you… I don’t even believe what happened… We don’t believe it yet, because it’s too bad,” said family friend Nabeel Yahya.

Two EMTs and six firefighters were listed in stable condition.

Two people in the car also suffered minor injuries.

