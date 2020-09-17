NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have confirmed that a groundskeeper who was attacked last week at a golf course has died.

There were deep sighs from residents in a Queens neighborhood on Thursday after they learned their neighbor, William Hinchey, was attacked last week and died days later at a hospital, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

“It’s crazy,” one person said.

“It’s horrible,” another said.

“May he rest in peace,” another said.

Police said the incident happened at Forest Park Golf Course, where Hinchey worked.

The 79-year-old reportedly was trying to stop teenagers from stealing flags when one of them allegedly shoved him to the ground.

One golfer told James kids often enter through open gates and ride bikes across the grass.

“All of a sudden the flag pole that is supposed to be there is not. It’ll be like hanging off to the side,” Kevin Caba said.

Neighbors said when Hinchey was not working, he was often volunteering.

“Meals on wheels. He delivered them,” one friend said.

“Always willing to lend a hand. Just a really nice gentleman,” another said.

“You can’t say a bad thing about him,” another said.

Police are still looking for the suspects who are accused of assaulting Hinchey, a man neighbors said will be sorely missed.

