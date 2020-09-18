Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday is the final day on the job for New York City’s Sanitation Commissioner and Food Czar Kathryn Garcia.
She resigned last week after 14 years with the city, saying she could not stand by while the mayor slashed more money from the sanitation budget, which could lead to 900 layoffs.
The department says during her six-year tenure, Garcia oversaw widespread changes to focus on climate change and the city’s zero waste goals.
She is said to be considering a run for mayor.
