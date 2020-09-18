NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after an assault that was caught on camera in the Bronx.
It happened in broad daylight shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday outside the Bronx Zoo Deli on Southern Boulevard.
Surveillance video shows two suspects waiting for the victim to exit the store.
One hits him several times with a wooden object, while the other allegedly slashed his neck with a knife.
WANTED for an assault in front of 2325 Southern Boulevard. #Bronx @NYPD48pct on 9/16/20 @ 2:50 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are?Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/tfOb0iUZTb
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 18, 2020
Police said the suspects stole the man’s cellphone before fleeing in a blue Honda Civic.
The victim was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital with bruising to his body and a cut on his neck.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
