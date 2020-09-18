CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after an assault that was caught on camera in the Bronx.

It happened in broad daylight shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday outside the Bronx Zoo Deli on Southern Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows two suspects waiting for the victim to exit the store.

One hits him several times with a wooden object, while the other allegedly slashed his neck with a knife.

Police said the suspects stole the man’s cellphone before fleeing in a blue Honda Civic.

The victim was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital with bruising to his body and a cut on his neck.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Comments (2)
  1. ludmila kowalow says:
    September 18, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Get them and give the hash price,back to jail.

  2. LouisBLee says:
    September 18, 2020 at 10:46 am

