Clouds will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. It will be cooler and breezy with highs only in the upper 60s.
Tonight will be our coldest night of the season so far: 40s in the city/suburbs with some 30s N&W. A frost advisory has been issued for Sullivan and Ulster county.
Tomorrow will be on the cool side for this time of the year… feeling more like mid October… but it will be sunny from start to finish. Expect highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be a near repeat with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.