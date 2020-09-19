NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a tragic scene on Randall’s Island on Saturday.

A little boy ended up in the water and rescuers were unable to find him, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

The FDNY and NYPD, with assistance from the Coast Guard, searched for hours for the 5-year-old, who went missing at around 2:30 p.m.

Because of how long the boy has been missing, first responders are now engaged in a recovery operation that will continue Sunday morning.

Video provided a closer look at the scene where the search and rescue is taking place. Rescuers and divers are seen in the water, on boats, and there was even a chopper flying overhead.

Authorities said the little boy went missing while a family member was playing soccer nearby. Police said the boy went looking for the ball and his brother took off to alert adults nearby.

Witnesses said the boy’s father caught a glimpse of the child feet away from the water and then took off running before jumping into the river to try and save his son.

“That was it. We couldn’t find him any more. The last thing I saw was a little arm sticking out,” one man said.

“I’m crying when I see the case. It’s very sad. It’s very sad,” onlooker Rose Mencia said.

“This is worst nightmare. Basically, this time of the year, with all the things going on with COVID and everything, we’re just trying to find a little time to relax. This very sad for the family,” Bronx resident Rogelio Salas said.

A couple of other people also jumped in the water to try to rescue the 5-year-old before first responders arrived, James reported.

It was a very tragic day for family members waiting for divers to find their little boy.

“I feel their pain. It’s sad to lose a kid 5 years old. It’s not easy,” Salas said.

