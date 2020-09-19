PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – More than two dozen people are without a home after a fire tore through a duplex Saturday morning in Paterson, New Jersey.
It happened on Redwood Avenue just before 4 a.m.
Officials said the fire started in a duplex, but spread, causing smoke and water damage to a single-family home nearby.
No one was hurt, but 29 people are now displaced, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, email tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Department at 973-321-1111.
