NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD announced 86 people were arrested in Times Square during a demonstration against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) on Saturday.
Police said the demonstration became tense when officers tried to move protesters from the area.
Everyone arrested was charged with disorderly conduct. There were no reported injuries.
