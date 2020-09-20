Developing NewsNYPD Investigating If Subway Derailment Was Caused By Vandalism
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Immigration and Customs Enforcement, immigration and customs enforcement agency, Local TV, New York, NYPD, protests, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD announced 86 people were arrested in Times Square during a demonstration against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) on Saturday.

Police said the demonstration became tense when officers tried to move protesters from the area.

Everyone arrested was charged with disorderly conduct. There were no reported injuries.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply