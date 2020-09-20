NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver on the Long Island Expressway was arrested and charged for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car, Nassau County Police said Sunday.
Bryan Ramirez, 27, of New York City, is charged with two counts under Leandra’s Law, which makes drunk driving with anyone under the age of 15 in the vehicle an automatic felony in New York State.
Police said they pulled Ramirez over for changing lanes unsafely on the westbound side near Exit 37 in Roslyn around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers then discovered a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old in the car.
The children were released to their mother and Ramirez was taken into custody, police said.
