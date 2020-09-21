Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bad Bunny gave a whole new meaning to “traffic jam.”
The Puerto Rican singer and rapper rolled through parts of the Bronx and Washington Heights performing from atop a semi-truck.
Fans were spotted running alongside the truck trying to catch a glimpse.
The surprise concert was Bad Bunny’s first of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The special Hispanic Heritage Month concert was livestreamed on his Youtube page.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
Start now earning extra $16,750 to $19,000 per month by doing an easy home based job in part time only. Last month i have got my 3rd paycheck of $17652 by giving this job only 3 hrs a day online on my Mobile. Every person can now get this today and makes extra cash by follow details her==► Read More