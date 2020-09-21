NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of construction tools from a synagogue in Brooklyn.
The burglary happened back on Aug. 19 inside a synagogue on 12th Avenue in Borough Park.
Police said the suspect was seen on video breaking in through the front door.
He allegedly stole $1,100 worth of construction tools before taking off on a bicycle.
Police said they are searching for a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.