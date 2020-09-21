Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least five people were hurt after a car jumped a curb in Brooklyn on Monday and hit pedestrians.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Atlantic Avenue and Thomas Boyland Street in Crown Heights.
Police said the car was sent flying over the curb after colliding with another vehicle.
The car slammed into a building, and hit several pedestrians.
Five people were take to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
