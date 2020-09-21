Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everybody, and welcome to the final full day of summer.
It’ll feel more like the heart of autumn, though, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the day under clear skies.
Expect sunshine throughout the day with temps reaching the mid 60s, still a bit below normal for this time of year. The new season arrives Tuesday with seasonably mild temps right around 70, once again under sun-filled skies.
The middle of the week will feature a bit of a warmup, with temps nearing 80, but things look to stay dry with low humidity. Enjoy!