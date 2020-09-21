Comments
High pressure will allow for a sunny day across the region. Temps will remain on the cool side with highs in the mid 60s. Also, it will be rough at the beaches because of Hurricane Teddy, which is well out in the Atlantic and will remain well east of our area.
Tonight will be clear and chilly. Temps in the city will dip into the low 50s… 40s and 30s across our suburbs.
Sunny skies are expected again tomorrow, but it will be 5+° warmer. Expect highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 70s.