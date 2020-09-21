NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer faces a variety of charges after being accused of acting as an intelligence agent of the Chinese government.
According to prosecutors, Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was in regular contact with a member of the Chinese consulate, who authorities allege was his “handler.”
Web Extra: Read the complaint (.pdf)
Angwang is being accused of spying on Tibetan immigrants.
The complaint says Angwang, who was stationed at the 11th Precinct in Queens, was supposed to report on ethnic Tibetans in the area, assess potential opposition to the People’s Republic of China, and to “provide consulate officials access to senior NYPD officials through invitations to official NYPD events.
Angwang is expected to be in court later today.
“As alleged in this federal complaint, Baimadajie Angwang violated every oath he took in this country. One to the United States, another to the U.S. Army, and a third to this Police Department,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “From the earliest stages of this investigation, the NYPD’s Intelligence and Internal Affairs bureaus worked closely with the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division to make sure this individual would be brought to justice.”
Good for NYPD…too bad every local police agency in the U.S. is not screening these foreigners. They (Chinese spys) have infiltrated and infested all areas of this nation, from academia, to police agencies, to school districts, and public health agencies. There needs to be retroacive vetting of all Chinese nationals in positions of government, medical, law enforcement and academia. Go NYPD!
As usual our politicians and unionized government employees are by definition a crime gang . RICO would hang them all.