ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A two story colonial in Rockville Centre holds special meaning to all of Dogwood Lane.

“It was the family home for two generations at least,” said Chloe Schiele in an interview with CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

When Shiele and her family bought the house, they learned it was in front of this home’s wood paneled fireplace where Ruth Bader and Martin Ginsburg exchanged vows.

“It’s special, it’s important for our family, for our children to know,” said Shiele.

On the future justice’s wedding day, her mother-in-law placed a pair of wax ear plugs in Ruth’s hand, telling her “in every good marriage it helps to be a little deaf.” Ruth Bader Ginsburg later said those wise words guided her through a successful marriage and life on the Supreme Court.

“The Ginsburgs, yeah they used to live here, they sold the house a number of years ago,” said Debbie Strum, a Rockville Centre homeowner. “They were lovely people. They were very friendly.”

Martin Ginsburg grew up here, attended South Side High School and often brought Ruth to visit Rockville Centre. She soon made a connection with a nearby Hofstra Law School student.

“It’s kind of taken a toll on a lot of us. Personally, she was a huge inspiration,” said Sierra Sanchez, a Hofstra University Law student.

Just two years ago, 20 law grads and the dean visited Washington, D.C.

“We were admitted to the Supreme Court and she came into the room and, while she was frail, she still had such a presence… and took time to speak to each and every one of us individually,” said Gail Prudenti, the Dean of Hofstra Law School.

Hofstra’s president invited Justice Ginsburg to lecture summer students in the south of France, when she was nearly 70.

“Parasailing in the Mediterranean, she always wanted to do that,” said Stuart Rabinowitz, Hofstra University President.

“The students must have been amazed,” said McLogan.

“They were shocked. She was so strong… I think that added to why she is such an icon,” said Rabinowitz.

The students couldn’t get enough of RBG and it seems much of the world feels the same.

