EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants announced Monday that running back Saquon Barkley is out for the remainder of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The team statement said that Barkley underwent an MRI at the Hospital For Special Surgery on Monday morning which confirmed the injury.

“Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future,” said the team in a statement.

Barkley’s injury happened at the beginning of the second quarter in Sunday’s game as he was being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson along the sideline. Barkley immediately took his helmet off on the ground in frustration and needed to be carted off the field.

The Giants went on to come up just short against the Bears, 17-13, in Barkley’s absence to fall to 0-2 on the season. With Barkley out of the lineup, Dion Lewis is likely to step into the starting role. Lewis had 10 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown to go with four catches for 36 yards on Sunday.

There are also reports that the Giants are looking at potentially bringing in former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman to help replace some of Barkley’s production.

The 28-year-old Freeman struggled last season with the Falcons, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry on 184 carries (656 yards) across 14 starts for Atlanta. He does have an added ability in the passing game as well, pulling down 59 receptions for 410 yards from Matt Ryan in 2019.

But, the Giants have had issues running the football in their first two games, totaling just 104 yards on 38 carries which is good for last in the NFL to this point. Next up on the schedule is a matchup with the injury ravaged San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, September 27.

