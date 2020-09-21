Comments (2)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal officials have arrested a suspect after an envelope containing the poison ricin was mailed to the White House.
The unidentified woman was apprehended as she tried to enter the United States from Canada at a border crossing in upstate New York.
CBS News has learned the woman detained was carrying a gun.
Last week, federal officials intercepted the letter at a government facility.
