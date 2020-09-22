NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Brooklyn Municipal Building is being renamed after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“We want to make sure that we honor her in every conceivable way, and especially in the borough that she came from, that gave her so much of her strength and spirit, the borough of Brooklyn,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. “What an extraordinary opportunity to say to the people of Brooklyn, ‘Here’s one of your own who changed the world. Here’s someone of, by and for Brooklyn and this city who did greatest things on the world stage.’ And that building will carry her name forever more.”
Justice Ginsburg grew up in the borough’s Midwood section, and attended James Madison High School.
Ginsburg died Friday at age 87.
Meanwhile, Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court and then will be the first woman to lie in state at Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.
President Donald Trump has said he intends to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, setting off an intense battle on Capitol Hill.
