MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A lawsuit is being filed on Long Island involving rapper Cardi B and her sister.
The suit claims Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina and her partner Michelle Diaz assaulted and harassed three beachgoers at Smith Point Beach.
The incident happened over Labor Day weekend.
The plaintiffs say they were targeted because one of them was wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat.
Cardi B was not there, but is named in the lawsuit for defamation after tweeting a video of the incident.
