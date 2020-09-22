EATONTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities want your help identifying the woman caught on video abandoning 20 cats at the Monmouth County SPCA.

Surveillance video shows a woman driving a black Mazda CX-7 up to the building. She then pulls several crates out of the trunk, and left them at the SPCA’s doors. There was no food and water left with the crates, though there was a note indicating that their caretaker had passed away.

“We understand that this individual was trying to do the right thing however it is totally inappropriate and unsafe to abandon animals outside – not to mention, illegal by [New Jersey] state law,” the Monmouth County SPCA wrote in a Facebook post. “The Monmouth County SPCA is always here to help, as we have been doing for years and years, and we’re saddened that this woman felt abandoning these animals was her only option.”

The cats are being assessed.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Monmouth County Cruelty Hotline at (877) 898-7297. Callers can remain anonymous.

To make a donation towards the care of the animals, click here.

