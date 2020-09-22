CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a thief seen on video snatching a chain from a man’s neck in the Bronx.

It happened back on Aug. 13 inside a store on Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the 71-year-old victim and start a conversation.

Moments later, he rips the man’s chain and runs out the door.

Police said it was valued at $500.

