NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a thief seen on video snatching a chain from a man’s neck in the Bronx.
It happened back on Aug. 13 inside a store on Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the 71-year-old victim and start a conversation.
Moments later, he rips the man’s chain and runs out the door.
Police said it was valued at $500.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
