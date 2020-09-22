NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the weather getting colder, top city officials now say restaurant owners will soon get clear guidance about outdoor dining this winter.

On Tuesday, Speaker Corey Johnson announced on Twitter the City Council will vote on making outdoor dining permanent.

Outdoor dining has been one of the big successes of the past few months. We just announced we’re hearing a bill at the Council to make it permanent. The bill would also allow restaurants to use heat lamps outside—something they can’t do right now. https://t.co/0bSrKWUqVP — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) September 22, 2020

Right now, it ends Oct. 31.

Johnson says the bill would “also allow restaurants to use heat lamps outside—something they can’t do right now.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio says safety remains his top priority.

“I want to give every possible opportunity to our restaurants to succeed and survive. Now, it comes with real health and safety concerns that have to be addressed that are different than what we have during warmer weather, obviously,” de Blasio said.

Some restaurants are now getting creative to keep customers happy. They’re handing out blankets and even building bubbles so diners can stay warm.

