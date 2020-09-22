Comments
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities want your help bagging a bag bandit.
Suffolk County and East Hampton Village police say a woman stole a handbag worth more than $1,500 from the Kirna Zabete shop on Newtown Lane.
It happened on Sept. 12 at 12:55 p.m.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward information leading to an arrest. You can submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online by clicking here.
All calls and emails will be kept confidential.
