Louisville Police Officers Will Not Be Charged In Taylor's Death
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is now reacting to news that Louisville police officers will not be charged in Breonna Taylor‘s death.

A large Black Lives Matter protest is expected to start Wednesday evening outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports. It’s one of at least two planned rallies.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

After the ruling was announced Wednesday afternoon, local activists groups behind the protests in New York released a statement denouncing the grand jury’s decision not to charge any officers directly for Taylor’s death.

They say in part, “The police of this Nation — from Louisville to Brooklyn — serve at the behest of the people they took an oath to protect. For far too long, police officers, corrupt politicians and different broken fractions of the criminal justice system have focused on protecting themselves.”

A heavy NYPD presence could be seen outside the Barclays Center around 5 p.m.

Protests are planned to start in Brooklyn and around the city at 7 p.m.

