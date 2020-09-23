NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is now reacting to news that Louisville police officers will not be charged in Breonna Taylor‘s death.
A large Black Lives Matter protest is expected to start Wednesday evening outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports. It’s one of at least two planned rallies.
PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS
- Writer David Simon, The Wire Creator, Discusses Policing In America With CBS2’s Maurice DuBois
- Timothy Cardinal Dolan Throws Support Behind NYPD, Calls For An End To ‘Attacks’
- CBS2 Speaks With Members Of Cure Violence Group Man Up! Inc.
- NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams On What’s Next When It Comes To Race
- Documentary Filmmaker Marshall Curry Discusses Where The Conversation Goes From Here
- Schomburg Center Releases ‘Black Liberation Reading List’
- Black Parents Describe Tough Conversations About Racism With Their Children
- Complete CBS2 Coverage
After the ruling was announced Wednesday afternoon, local activists groups behind the protests in New York released a statement denouncing the grand jury’s decision not to charge any officers directly for Taylor’s death.
They say in part, “The police of this Nation — from Louisville to Brooklyn — serve at the behest of the people they took an oath to protect. For far too long, police officers, corrupt politicians and different broken fractions of the criminal justice system have focused on protecting themselves.”
A heavy NYPD presence could be seen outside the Barclays Center around 5 p.m.
Protests are planned to start in Brooklyn and around the city at 7 p.m.
Stay with CBS2 News and CBSN New York for the latest on this developing story.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
More votes for Trump