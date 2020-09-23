NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report is highlighting the racial disparity amongst policing in New York City, spanning over a decade.
The Data Collaborative for Justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice found that Black neighborhoods continue to be policed at a higher rate than white neighborhoods.
Researchers say that throughout the 16-year period, NYPD enforcement of Black New Yorkers was twice the overall citywide rate.
In 2018, Black New Yorkers were nearly six times more likely to be stopped or arrested than white New Yorkers.
In response to the report, the NYPD released a statement saying in part, “Where disparities of race persist, our core philosophies of Neighborhood Policing, Precision Policing and our Youth Strategy are in place to ensure fairer, more effective and more compassionate policing going forward.”
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.