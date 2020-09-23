Comments
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Connecticut brought some joy to a child who had his bike stolen.
Tuesday, school resource officers in Bridgeport delivered a brand new bike to the boy who had his taken the day before.
Police say the boy was one of two children who were assaulted and robbed. The officers knew the children as students from the Columbus School.
So the officers chipped in their own money to buy the new bike and helmet.
Police say the juvenile who took the boy’s bike has been arrested.
