NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The SATs are nerve-wracking enough, but now students face extra stress just trying to find a place to take the exam.
The College Board says coronavirus safety measures have forced local testing centers to cut capacity or close.
There are 334,000 students registered to take the SAT this Saturday.
The College Board said as of Tuesday, more than half of those registered will not be able to take the exam.
Visit collegereadiness.collegeboard.org to find out the status of your testing center.
