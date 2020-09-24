Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for two people accused of stabbing a deli worker in Brooklyn.
It happened at the Friendship Deli on Bradford Street in East New York around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the 44-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck three times.
One of the suspects allegedly stabbed the worker, while the other stole from the cash register.
The deli worker was hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.
