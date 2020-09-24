NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least three MTA employees converted a storage room at Grand Central Terminal as a “man cave,” according to an internal investigation.
According to the Office of the MTA Inspector General, the room had a futon couch, large flat-screen television with streaming capabilities, a refrigerator, microwave, air conditioning, workout equipment and more.
“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate – especially one this close to good transportation,” said MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal and make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense.”
The man cave was built in a storage room below Track 114 at Grand Central Terminal, and investigators were told it contained “sensitive supplies.”
Investigators say an MTA wireman, carpenter and electrician assembled the equipment in the room. They have been suspended without pay while facing disciplinary charges.
The investigation began following an anonymous tip.
