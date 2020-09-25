NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man is facing charges after police say a 3-year-old girl died in his care.

Police sources told CBS2 3-year-old Jaylynn Evans was having a sleepover with a 4-year-old friend Wednesday in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

The girls somehow wound up with the friend’s grandfather, 59-year-old Anthony Richardson, in the Bronx.

Richardson told police he discovered Evans unconcious and drove her to Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in Queens, sources said.

She was pronounced dead, and the staff alerted police.

Sources said Richardson failed to call 911 and passed several other hospitals between the Bronx and Queens. He was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Evans’ heartbroken family described her as as happy-go-lucky, healthy 3-year-old.

“Why would you drive from the Bronx to Queens with a sick baby in the car? You could have just taken her to the Bronx. Why would you take her all the way to Queens for two hours? That doesn’t make sense to me,” said her grandmother, Andean Plunkett. “I just need to know what happened. If you did something, please, let us know, please. I just need to know.”

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.

Evans’ family said the hospital told them she may have had COVID-19, but that would be part of the autopsy.

