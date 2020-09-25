NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI has arrested two men for an alleged terror plot targeting New York City.

Authorities say the suspects were planning attacks at multiple sites, including Trump Tower.

The criminal complaint details the case against Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Texas, and Christopher Sean Matthews, of South Carolina.

Among their targets, Trump Tower, the New York Stock Exchange and the White House, along with many other government buildings.

They also said, “We could do sniper mode stuff,” referencing the D.C. sniper attacks of 2002.

They say Molina used online platforms to share propaganda for ISIS, even calling themselves “the real boom boom group.”

The complaint details efforts on how to build bombs, including improvised explosive devices, suicide belts, timers and homemade bombs.

Matthews said it would “ring bells if we accomplished the mission… rock star status, baby.”

He also said of a multi-location attack, “This could be Netflix worthy.”

If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.