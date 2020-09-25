NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An AMBER alert has been issued in connection to an alleged child abduction in Brooklyn.

It happened just after noon Friday on Van Siclen Avenue.

The NYPD says they’re looking for 26-year-old Crystal Johnson, who allegedly abducted three children — 7-year-old Devine Johnson, 5-year-old Sincere Johnson and 1-year-old Hydi Jordan.

🚨MISSING🚨 Crystal Johnson 26 year old female and her 3 children were last seen in vicinity of 361 New lots Ave. If you have seen or have any info in regards to their whereabouts, CALL ☎️911 Sincere Johnson- 5 year old

Devine Johnson- 7 year old

Hydi Johnson- 1 year old pic.twitter.com/4t5ecBt9f6 — NYPD 75th Precinct (@NYPD75Pct) September 25, 2020

Sources say Johnson lost custody of her two sons and daughter Friday, and when children’s services workers came, she took the kids and ran. Sources also tell CBS2 Johnson made statements about harming herself.

Crystal Johnson is described as a Black woman with black hair in short twists and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, leggings with flower print and black boots. She has bruising under both eyes.

Anyone who sees Johnson or has any information on this incident is asked to call 911 or the 75th Precinct at (718) 827-3548.

For more information, go to amber.ny.gov.

