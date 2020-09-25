NEW AMBER ALERTNYPD Searching For Crystal Johnson, Accused Of Abducting 3 Children In Brooklyn
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An AMBER alert has been issued in connection to an alleged child abduction in Brooklyn.

It happened just after noon Friday on Van Siclen Avenue.

The NYPD says they’re looking for 26-year-old Crystal Johnson, who allegedly abducted three children — 7-year-old Devine Johnson, 5-year-old Sincere Johnson and 1-year-old Hydi Jordan.

Sources say Johnson lost custody of her two sons and daughter Friday, and when children’s services workers came, she took the kids and ran. Sources also tell CBS2 Johnson made statements about harming herself.

Crystal Johnson is accused of abducting Devine Johnson, Sincere Johnson and Hydi Jordan on Sept. 25, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Crystal Johnson is described as a Black woman with black hair in short twists and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, leggings with flower print and black boots. She has bruising under both eyes.

Anyone who sees Johnson or has any information on this incident is asked to call 911 or the 75th Precinct at (718) 827-3548.

For more information, go to amber.ny.gov.

