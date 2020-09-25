AMBER ALERT7-Year-Old Giselle Torres, Missing From Elkins Park, Penn., May Be Headed To NYC, State Police Say
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State police say a man who allegedly abducted a 7-year-old girl in Pennsylvania may be headed to the New York City area.

Pennsylvania State Police say 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres allegedly abducted 7-year-old Giselle Torres, who was last seen in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.

Juan Pablo Torres was reportedly seen wearing body armor and a face mask. He’s believed to be driving a white or black Dodge Charger.

An AMBER Alert has been issued.

Anyone who sees Giselle Torres or Juan Pablo Torres should call 911 or contact Cheltenham Township Police Department at (215) 885-1600.

