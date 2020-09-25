NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State police say a man who allegedly abducted a 7-year-old girl in Pennsylvania may be headed to the New York City area.
Pennsylvania State Police say 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres allegedly abducted 7-year-old Giselle Torres, who was last seen in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.
Juan Pablo Torres was reportedly seen wearing body armor and a face mask. He’s believed to be driving a white or black Dodge Charger.
The Cheltenham Township Police Dept has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred in Elkins Park, PA on 9/25/2020. Could be headed to NYC area. Anyone with any information is asked to call (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/Q17Yo46lmG
— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) September 25, 2020
An AMBER Alert has been issued.
Anyone who sees Giselle Torres or Juan Pablo Torres should call 911 or contact Cheltenham Township Police Department at (215) 885-1600.
