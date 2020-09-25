NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – New rules for restaurants around New York City would make expanded outdoor dining areas permanent, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.
The mayor said restaurants will be allowed to permanently expand into parking areas in front of their restaurants and adjacent storefronts.
The other businesses will have to agree to it, however, de Blasio said.
The city’s Open Restaurants program has been a lifeline for businesses struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic. More than 10,000 restaurants take part in it.
RELATED STORY: City Council Weighs Bills That Would Make Outdoor Dining Permanent, Expand Outdoor Heating Options
Restaurants will be allowed to use electrical heaters on sidewalks and streets, as well as propane and natural gas heaters on sidewalks to keep customers warm as the weather gets colder.
They’ll also be allowed to use partially or fully enclosed tents. If they do, the spaces would be held to indoor dining restrictions, which means capacity is capped at 25%.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)