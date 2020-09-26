Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday morning, everyone! After a mild and mostly sunny Friday, expect more clouds through the day. Temps will be a little closer to average in the lower/middle 70s, along with a risk for some showers… but not looking like a washout!
Tomorrow will feature a bit of brightening after a damp and gray morning, and we do expect much of the afternoon and evening to be pleasant and dry with temps in the upper 70s.
Rain returns for the start of the week along with temperatures in the mid 70s. Have a great Saturday!
