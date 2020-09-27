Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’ll be a rather dreary start for many spots with low clouds, fog, and drizzle. There will be some sunshine poking out later this afternoon, and it’ll be warm with temps reaching the upper 70s.
Tomorrow will be the start of an unsettled stretch with scattered showers likely for the next few days. Along with the rain risk, it’ll be mild and muggy with temps in the mid 70s.
As of now it looks like temps will cool down to a more seasonable level with drier conditions by the time the weekend rolls around.
