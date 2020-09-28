NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three children are in critical condition after a fire tore through an apartment in the Bronx.
Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of a building on Burke Avenue near Barnes Avenue in the Allerton section.
Approximately 70 firefighters responded and had the blaze under control by 10:10 a.m.

“We had fire blowing out of every window on that second floor of the house. Ladder 32 got into the building, onto the second floor and started searching. #Engine62 immediately began stretching lines to start the suppression by getting water on the fire. The #Ladder32 inside team found three children in one of the bedrooms. They immediately removed them to the street and turned them over to members of #Engine79 who started CPR. They were then immediately turned over to members of our EMS bureau who then continued the efforts and transported them to Jacobi Hospital. All three children at this time are in critical but stable condition at the hospital. This was coordinated really well,” says FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante on scene of an all-hands fire in Bronx. #FDNY Captain Daniel McEnroe, Ladder 32, says, “My irons man Firefighter Matthew Boney forced the door. Heavy fire met us there. At that point my can man, Firefighter Mario DePalma, and I went down the hallway to the back. Firefighter Boney started to make the search from the door. Firefighter Boney and I met in the second bedroom where we saw the three kids on the bed. We called it in, and Firefighter Boney grabbed the two and went, and I grabbed the third and followed him out. There was a ton of fire, a ton of heat, and a lot of smoke. Everyone here did a great job. It makes me proud to be involved.” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Paul Miano says, “We had EMS members from #Station20 #Station27 and our Special Operations Command who received the children after they were rescued from the building. Their efforts continued throughout their transport to the hospital in which they were able to resuscitate all three children. An incident like this just highlights the coordinated effort between the fire and EMS personal. It also highlights the ability of the men and women of Emergency Medical Services and how the fight doesn’t just end in the building, it continues all the way to the hospital. Our members performed advanced cardiac life support. It’s always more difficult when it’s children, but they are professionals and they got to work.”
Police said the children were home alone when they became trapped inside. They were rescued and rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.
Their names and ages have not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
