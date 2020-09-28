NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three children are in critical condition after a fire tore through an apartment in the Bronx.

Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of a building on Burke Avenue near Barnes Avenue in the Allerton section.

Approximately 70 firefighters responded and had the blaze under control by 10:10 a.m.

Police said the children were home alone when they became trapped inside. They were rescued and rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

Their names and ages have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

