By Mark McIntyre
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Welcome to the new work week. It will start off rather dreary and muggy Monday morning, with some fog and drizzle and temperatures in the 60s.

The afternoon will be another warm one, with temps in the mid and upper 70s, and it will remain humid, with a better threat for scattered showers.

Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be rather unsettled as well with rain likely, perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder, and temps in the low 70s. It looks like things will cool down and feel more like autumn heading into next weekend.

