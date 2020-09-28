Clouds will give way to breaks of sun this afternoon with just a slight chance of a passing shower. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above normal with highs in the upper 70s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap tonight with some patchy fog around the area. Temps will dip into the upper 60s.
Showers are more likely tomorrow as our next cold front nears. It’s tomorrow evening into the overnight hours, though, where we’ll see periods of heavy rain push through with the potential for some flooding/flash flooding. Even into Wednesday we’re expecting some showers/rain as the cold front slowly pushes through. When all is said and done, 1-2+” (locally more) is expected.
A cooler, less humid air mass will fill in later this week into the weekend.