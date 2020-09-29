NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held Tuesday in Manhattan on behalf of Breonna Taylor, as part of a nationwide strike.

People gathered in Zuccotti Park calling for action for the woman who was killed during a botched police raid in Louisville, Kentucky.

The protest was also a strike to show the critical role Black women play in the American economy, providing essential services, like Taylor did as an emergency room technician during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar events were scheduled all over the country Tuesday.

Despite massive protests and repeated calls to charge the officers involved, no one has been held accountable for Taylor’s death.

Organizers said the lack of justice shows the continuing, long standing reality of what it is like to live as a Black woman in America.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

The strikes aimed to show that Taylor — and all Black women — are essential.

“It is time that this country starts to respect our bodies and our lives. We cannot accept a Black woman being murdered in her home,” activist Keris Love told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

Speeches featured prominent Black women in the community, and a march was planned afterwards.

Organizers said people could express solidarity in a numbers of ways Tuesday, including wearing Taylor’s favorite color purple, striking from work or staging a walkout.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.