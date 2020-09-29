Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Tuesday morning! You’ll want to grab the umbrella as you head out the door because we’ll have scattered showers likely during the day.
It’ll be mild and humid as well, with highs reaching the mid 70s, about 5 degrees above average.
The rain will get even heavier overnight into Wednesday morning, with some downpours and thunderstorms possible, so be careful if you’re out and about on the roads.
Temperatures overnight will be in the mid 60s.
Rain is likely to continue into early Wednesday morning before a bit of sun returns for the afternoon, with temps in the lower 70s.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.