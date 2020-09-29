NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 7-year-old girl was struck and killed by an armored truck Monday in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.
Police said Sama Ali was on her scooter while crossing Bay 23rd Street and Bath Avenue around 4 p.m. when she was hit.
The driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed.
The armored truck company released the following statement:
“All of us at GardaWorld are deeply saddened by the news of this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers, and our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the decedent. Our accident response team is working closely with local authorities and we are in the process of conducting a thorough internal investigation to gather facts surrounding the accident.”
